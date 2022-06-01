Orlando Bloom Hops Aboard A24 Film Wizards! With Pete Davidson

A24 Adds Wizards! To Its Amazing Upcoming Slate

"A24 and Plan B Entertainment reteam for Wizards! The new film from acclaimed Australian writer and director David Michôd (The King, Animal Kingdom). Pete Davidson, Franz Rogowski, Naomi Scott, and Sean Harris are set to star in the film. The screenplay is written by David Michôd, based on a story by Joel Edgerton and David Michôd. Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B Entertainment will produce alongside Liz Watts. Logline: Pete Davidson and Franz Rogowski play two hapless pothead beach-bar operators who run into trouble when they stumble across stolen loot that they really should have just left alone. This marks the fourth collaboration between A24 and Plan B Entertainment, following such award-winning films as Moonlight, Minari, and The Last Black Man in San Francisco. This is Plan B Entertainment's third collaboration with Michôd after War Machine and The King. It will also reteam Michôd and Watts with A24 for the first time since 2014's The Rover. Watts recently joined See-Saw Films, who she will be producing the film through. A24 will handle the global release of the film. Wizards! will be filmed in Queensland, with the support of AUD$3.6 million from the Morrison Government's Location Incentive program and the Queensland Government via Screen Queensland's Production Attraction Strategy."