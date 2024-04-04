Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: abigail

Abigail: New Trailer And Poster Lean Into Children Being "Monsters"

Universal has released a new poster and trailer for Abigail which very much leans into the idea that children are "monsters."

Article Summary Universal drops a bold trailer for Abigail, putting a tiny vampire ballerina center stage.

Cast spotlight on Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, and Melissa Barrera as potential film anchors.

Radio Silence team directs a fresh twist on vampire lore, promising bloody thrills.

Abigail's release set for April 19th, ready to captivate audiences with a horror romp.

It seems that Abigail is out to remind child-free people why they decided to be child-free. Not really, but the concept of a tiny vampire ballerina remains one of the best things to come out of the monster genre in a while, so it is nice to see people still changing it up in this genre. Universal hasn't been giving this one a massive marketing push, but now that we're in the final two weeks, maybe we'll start to see a little more. The design behind Abigail and the concept is one that, if it hits, could do gangbusters. Universal released a new trailer and poster, and while Abigail herself looks fantastic, this cast is really what could make this movie. People are [finally] starting to appreciate Dan Stevens for the awesome actor that he is; Kathryn Newton is fun in nearly everything she is in. There is a reason the Scream franchise had to practically start again when they lost Melissa Barrera. As someone who isn't usually into horror or monster movies, this one looks like a lot of fun.

Abigail: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Children can be such monsters. After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they're locked inside with no normal little girl.

From Radio Silence—the directing team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett behind the terrifying modern horror hits Ready or Not, 2022's Scream and last year's Scream VI—comes a brash, blood-thirsty new vision of the vampire flick, written by Stephen Shields (The Hole in the Ground, Zombie Bashers) and Guy Busick (Scream franchise, Ready or Not).

Abigail stars Melissa Barrera (Scream franchise, In the Heights), Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Legion), Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Freaky), William Catlett (Black Lightning, True Story), Kevin Durand (Resident Evil: Retribution, X-Men Origins: Wolverine) and Angus Cloud (Euphoria, North Hollywood) as the kidnappers and Alisha Weir (Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, Darklands) as Abigail.

The film is produced by William Sherak (Scream franchise, Ready or Not), Paul Neinstein (Scream franchise; executive producer, The Night Agent), and James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, Scream franchise) for Project X Entertainment, by Tripp Vinson (Ready or Not, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island) and by Radio Silence's Chad Vilella (executive producer Ready or Not and Scream franchise). The executive producers are Ron Lynch and Macdara Kelleher. Abigail will be released in theaters on April 19th.

