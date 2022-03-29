Dune's Academy Award-Winning Cinematographer Teases Dune Part Two

Dune went out with a bang on Sunday with a total of six academy awards, even if only two of them were televised live for completely stupid reasons that still make absolutely no sense. One of the statues that Dune took home was for cinematography, and it went to Greig Fraser. If you want to see some of his work on the big screen right now, he also worked on The Batman and some of his previous work includes the best Star Wars movie Rogue One (don't @ me), Lion, Foxcatcher, and Zero Dark Thirty. He also won an Emmy in 2020 for The Mandalorian and was nominated, but didn't win, for Lion back in 2017. We know that Dune Part Two is on the way and we can likely expect more news now that the awards season is finally over. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fraser couldn't say much about the sequel, but did say how impressed he was with the script.

"I can't give you any scoops…. .but Part Two is a bigger story. I read the script, and I was more blown away than Part One."

There have been some unconfirmed casting reports for Dune Part Two, but with the awards season it has been hard for anyone to make any definitive announcements. Now that Legendary and Warner Bros. have six academy award wins that they can brag about in all of their PR for this part two, we can only assume that things are going to pick up and start getting confirmed very soon. Production on Dune Part Two is rumored to start around the middle to late summer of this year.

Dune opened in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22, 2021. Dune: Part Two will be released on October 20, 2023.