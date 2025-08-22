Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: after the hunt, Luca Guadagnino

After The Hunt: 3 HQ Images From Luca Guadagnino's New Film

Three new pictures from Luca Guadagnino's new movie After The Hunt have been released. The film will be released in theaters on October 10th.

After the Hunt explores complex themes with Julia Roberts leading a standout cast in a psychological thriller.

Amazon has some really interesting projects coming out this year from some extremely talented directors. One of them is Luca Guadagnino , who has been on a hot streak for the last couple of years. Even when his films don't work, they are always interesting to watch. I'll take an interesting misfire over boring competence any day of the week. We still don't know that much about After the Hunt. The first trailer was released about a month ago, and boy, does Luca love showing people when they are at their worst. The irony that this movie could veer into problematic really easily very much feels like the point. Either way, we probably won't know entirely what we're getting into until the movie is released in October. The EPK was updated with three high-quality images of mostly our leading lady, Alma, played by Julia Roberts.

After the Hunt: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, After the Hunt is a gripping psychological drama about a college professor (Julia Roberts) who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star student (Ayo Edebiri) levels an accusation against one of her colleagues (Andrew Garfield), and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come into the light. After the Hunt is written by Nora Garrett.

After the Hunt, directed by Luca Guadagnino, stars Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield, Michael Stulbarg, and Chloë Sevigny. It will be released in theaters on October 10. 2025.

