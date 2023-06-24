Posted in: Exclusive, Movies, Music, Soundtrack, Soundtracks | Tagged: 101 Films, horror, John Rhys-Davies, The Gates

Exclusive: Hear Two Tracks From Score To New Horror Film The Gates

This Tuesday sees the release of new horror film The Gates on digital services, & we have the exclusive debuts of two tracks from the score.

The Gates is a new horror film releasing this Tuesday on digital platforms. It stars Michael Yare (Knightfall, Innocent), Richard Brake (Game of Thrones, The Munsters), John Rhys-Davies (Indiana Jones franchise, The Lord of the Rings franchise), Elena Delia (The Alienist, House of Shadows), David Pearse (The Banshees of Inisherin, The Serpent Queen) and Peter Coonan (Peaky Blinders, The Alienist), and is directed by Stephen Hall. In it, we travel to London in 1892 for the execution of William Colcott by electric chair. Before he is executed, he places a curse on everyone inside the prison. Later on, a pair of paranormal investigators and a mysterious medium must work together to stop his evil spirit from escaping the prison. The trailer for The Gates is below.

The Gates Score Adds To The Atmosphere

Today, Bleeding Cool is happy to debut two tracks from the score of the film, from composing duo Jason Lazarus and Max Davidoff-Grey, their first scoring work in the world of horror. You can hear the tracks down below, as well as some quotes from Jason and Max about their work on the film.

Max says, "As a first stab at the world of horror, The Gates was a joyride for me. I love my synthesizers and electronics, but our Director Stephen's vision was rooted in an orchestral palette, which pushed me to build intensity in a different way. We started with organic sounds – percussive bow bouncing on a double bass, ghostly vocal morphs, an old rusty gate (of course) – and played with processing to see how far we could mangle them. Alongside all the aggression, we got to dig into some beautifully delicate material. At its' core, the film is about love and the lengths we will go for it. We wanted to capture that. After starting on this project, I asked my good friend and long-time collaborator Jason to jump in, knowing we share a similar affection for the sometimes gnarly, sometimes pretty stuff."

Jason goes on to add, "I'm a huge horror fan and immediately jumped on the invitation to join Max on The Gates. I was originally consulted on the creative approach needed to realize Stephen's vision and was thrilled when I was later asked to come on board as co-composer to help bring those ideas to life. Our no-synthesizers approach had us constantly asking ourselves, 'What else can we run through a guitar amp?' which ultimately yielded some vicious results. Personal favorites include a section of orchestral basses and a slowed-down bass clarinet creating a hellishly ferocious wall of yuck that somehow manages to retain faint traces of its organic human origins. We felt preserving these slim shards of humanity amidst a brutal soundscape helped allude to the very human motivations underpinning William Colcott's monstrous actions."

The Gates will be available on digital services this Tuesday, June 27th.

