Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning Drops a New Trailer and Poster

After extensive waiting, there's finally a new trailer and poster for the upcoming Digimon film, Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning.

We're all for a Digimon resurgence, and in recent years, we've been fortunate enough to obtain exceptional franchise content, including Digimon Adventure tri, and Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna – but thankfully, it doesn't stop there.

In fact, in just a few months, longtime fans will finally get an official story connected to its popular sequel series, Digimon Adventure 02, as a follow-up movie primarily focused on the second generation of DigiDestied (while still tethered to the original group) titled Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning. And after the last emotional (solid) cinematic installment a few years ago, fans are desperately clinging to hope that there's a potential chance to witness a more optimistic turn of events.

With the next film poised to hit theaters in the fall, Toei is finally previewing the movie (via Digifest 2023) with a brand-new trailer and your first official poster, included below.

Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning Trailer and Cast

The film's official premise reads: "Daisuke, Miyako, Iori, Takeru Takashi, Hikari, and Ken must reconcile new responsibilities with their Digimon partners. But Rui Owada, a mysterious young man, appears, claiming to be the first human to partner with a Digimon."

Digimon Adventure 02 The Beginning's official cast consists of Fukujurō Katayama as Daisuke Motomiya, Junko Noda as V-Mon, Arthur Lounsbery as Ken Ichijōji, Naozumi Takahashi as Wormmon, Ayaka Asai as Miyako Inoue, Kouichi Toochika as Hawkmon, Yoshitaka Yamaya as Iori Hida, Megumi Urawa as Armadimon, Junya Enoki as Takeru Takaishi, Miwa Matsumoto as Patamon, M.A.O as Hikari Yagami, and Yuka Tokumitsu as Tailmon. New cast members include Megumi Ogata as Rui Ōwada, who initially appears claiming to be the first DigiDestined, and Rie Kugimiya as Ukkomon, a Digimon who is said to be important to the film's plot.

The new anime film will arrive in theaters in Japan on October 27. So are you as excited as we are for more nostalgic digital fun?

