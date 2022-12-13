Alita: Battle Angel Producer Keeps Sequel Conversations Alive

The cyberpunk sci-fi action film Alita: Battle Angel, based on Yukito Kishiro's manga series Gunnm earned itself quite the cult following after its 2019 release, and fans are still very eager to see a follow-up story to the popular franchise. Is it going to happen? Well, that remains to be seen, but it still hasn't stopped several conversations from happening — most recently from one of the film's key producers, Jon Landau.

When asked by Collider about the prospect of more Alita films in the near future and his thoughts about avid moviegoers who are still yearning for more (during promotions for Avatar: The Way of Water), Landau explains that even with the hopeful buzz from fans, "No one [wants a sequel] more so than we do. We want to do it. But we're also the type of people; we give 110% of ourselves to whatever we do. "

Sequel Discussions Will Resume Post Avatar 2

The Alita and Avatar producer goes on to then elaborate on what that means and who it might entail by teasing, "It's not something we could have focused on in the midst of Avatar: Way of Water. It's something that, a couple of weeks ago, I was talking to [director Robert Rodriguez] about. We've had numerous conversations. So it's something that we still want to happen." Naturally, the conversation shifted to the film's powerful lead Rosa Salazar, and Landau notes, "Rosa, oh my god. She is amazing. And again, her character and the way Rosa played it, I just love it. The story that is so relatable her character and I say about her, she's not a perfect person, and she has her flaws, but she rises up to do it. She pulled it off. It was great."

For finding over $400 million in its box office run, plus the impressive notion of home video sales, Alita: Battle Angel might just be one of the best live-action manga adaptations to date. That being said, why not return to the franchise for a second serving if its creative team is all open to the idea? Make it happen, Disney!