Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – 2 New HQ Pictures Released

This week, we finally got our first look at Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Marvel released the first footage for the movie during the massive Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con and then again during the D23 Expo. It's the first movie of phase 5, and that first trailer is more or less what we saw, but there are some scenes that look different. This is the movie that is going to start setting the stage for the first of the two new Avengers films that are on the horizon because it's the first time we're going to see Kang outside of his appearance in Loki. The official media account for Disney released some images when the trailer first dropped, but we also got two more images, including one that shows off Kathryn Newton as Cassie's suit really well.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Cast, Summary, Release Date

In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. Director Peyton Reed returns to direct the film; Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard produce. Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania—an epic, sci-fi adventure film will hit the big screen on February 17, 2023.