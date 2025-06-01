Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, ari aster, eddington, film

Ari Aster Says That He Knew His Movie Eddington Would be Divisive

Ari Aster, director of the upcoming A24 film Eddington, reveals that he always knew his COVID-19 film would be a polarizing experience.

Eddington explores deep political divides and social tensions in a small New Mexico town.

The film draws on real-world issues like pandemic misinformation, isolation, and media chaos.

Premiering at Cannes, Eddington sparked mixed reactions ahead of its July 2025 US release.

Ari Aster, known for his unsettling and thought-provoking films like Hereditary and Midsommar, is back with Eddington, a contemporary Western that dives deep into the political and social turmoil that specifically developed within the COVID-19 era.

The film, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, and Austin Butler, is set in the fictional town of Eddington, New Mexico, following a tense standoff between a conservative sheriff (Phoenix) and a progressive mayor (Pascal) as their opposing ideologies fuel a town-wide conflict. Unlike Aster's previous horror-driven narratives, Eddington takes a more grounded approach, exploring themes of misinformation, political division, and the psychological toll of isolation. So, needless to say, the film doesn't shy away from controversial topics, incorporating real-world events like mask mandates, racial reckoning, and the chaotic media landscape that defined the early pandemic. Now, the filmmaker is revealing that he is currently avoiding looking into feedback because he always knew it was going to divide audiences from its concept alone.

Ari Aster Shares His Thoughts on the Divisive Nature of Eddington

Speaking to The New York Times, Aster admitted to avoiding reviews while promoting the film, knowing that reactions would be polarized. "I have not been reading reviews while I'm doing press here, just because I know myself, and it's like quicksand. So I've been staying away from whatever people are saying until I leave," the director continues, "I knew what I was making, and we figured it would be divisive. I don't even know if that's the case, but I've heard something like that."

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where it received a mixed response—some praising its audacity and relevance, while others found its depiction of recent history too raw or provocative. With its official U.S. release set for July 18, 2025, Eddington is poised to be one of the most talked-about films of the year—we'll just have to wait and see if those conversations are primarily positive or negative.

