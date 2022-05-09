Father Of The Bride: Andy Garcia HBO Max Film Releases Trailer

HBO Max has unveiled a trailer for their upcoming film, Father of the Bride, featuring Andy Garcia in the titular role as the patriarch based on the novel by Edward Streeter.

"A father's coming to grips with his daughter's upcoming wedding through the prism of multiple relationships within a big, sprawling Cuban-American clan."

Father of the Bride is directed by Gary Alazraki and written by Matt Lopez. The film stars Garcia as Billy, who is excited to prepare for his daughter, Sophie's wedding to her fiancé Adan (Diego Boneta), alongside his wife Ingrid, played by Gloria Estefan. Sophie is played by Adria Arjona, who you've likely seen in Morbius (2022) as Martine Bancroft, and in 2019 she played as Anathema Device in the series Good Omens. Others in the cast include Isabela Merced and Chloe Fineman, who is currently a part of the cast over on Saturday Night Live.

Father of the Bride is set to premiere on HBO Max on June 16th. Still, in the meantime, we get a little glimpse of what we can expect from this heartwarming comedic film. Memories flood back of the other classic take on this type of story when Steve Martin played Garcia's role in both 1991 and 1995. The torch is being passed along, and a new family, new perspective, and old yet relatable retelling are on their way. Of course, we can't forget the Spencer Tracy flick from the 1950s of the same title either. With a new take on the Father of the Bride story, the reimagining continues, and more families can relate to the wedding preparations and coming to terms with kids growing up and moving on. It'll be exciting to see a Latinx family represented in this story when the film arrives next month.