Fear Street: 1978 Poster Debuts, Second Part Out Friday On Netflix

We are in the middle of the Fear Street trilogy streaming this month on Netflix, and today a poster for Part 2 was shared by Netflix. Taking the story to a camp in 1978, the first part of the trilogy, 1994, debuted on the streamer this past Friday. The final part of the trilogy, 1666, will debut next Friday, July 16th. This second part stars Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, and McCabe Slye. Other actors from 1994 are also set to appear, including Olivia Welch as Samantha "Sam" Fraser, Ashley Zukerman as Sheriff Nick Goode, Julia Rehwald as Kate Schmidt, Fred Hechinger as Simon Kalivoda, and Jordyn DiNatale as Ruby Lane. Check out the new poster below.

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 Synopsis

"Shadyside, 1978. School's out for summer, and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill, the fun in the sun becomes a gruesome fight for survival. Camp Nightwing is divided by the campers and counselors who hail from the prosperous town of Sunnyvale and the campers and maintenance staffers from the downtrodden town of Shadyside, but when horrors from their towns' shared history come alive, they must band together to solve a terrifying mystery before it is too late."

I really enjoyed the first film. While it didn't reinvent the genre or anything, the killers were well done, and you know what? It was just a fun watch. Sometimes we forget that we can just throw on something like Fear Street to lose ourselves for 90+ minutes and just have some fun. This second film is the one I have the most hopes for, as Sadie Sink is really talented, and the setting and time period are right in my horror wheelhouse. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 debuts on Netflix this Friday.