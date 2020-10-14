Armie Hammer Still Wants to Do That The Man from UNCLE Sequel

The Man from UNCLE was one of those movies that probably would have done better if it had a better release date. A reboot of the classic television show that was released in August of 2015. The problem was it came out mere two weeks after Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and that movie had the benefit of Tom Cruise and was well on its way to being a box office juggernaut. The Man from UNCLE starred three people who weren't quite A-listers yet; Henry Cavill, Alicia Vikander, and Armie Hammer.

However, things have very much changed in the last five years with Vikander and Hammer have gone on to win an Oscar and get a Golden Globe nomination respectively while Cavill is currently starring in one of the biggest television shows on TV. The movie has gone on to get quite the cult following despite the not so great box office and Hammer has said multiple times that he'd love to do a sequel. Hammer is doing press for his new Netflix film Rebecca and Cinemablend got the chance to talk to him with his co-star Lily James about a possible sequel to The Man from UNCLE.

Lily James: Why is there not a sequel to that movie? It's so good! Armie Hammer: No idea. Trust me, if someone was like, 'Hey, do you want to do a sequel?' I would be like, 'Hell yeah, let's go!' … I hear it. I get people being like, 'Are you going to do a sequel?' The answer is, 'I hope so! I'd love to.' At one point, Lionel Wigram, who was the producer and also who wrote the original script, he and I talked about ideas and he told me an idea that he had for it, and I was like, 'That sounds great! Whatever your idea [is], let's just do it!' I don't know, man. Keep pushing. Hopefully one day we can do it. I'd love to do it.

The last update we got from Hammer said that he was asking Wigram to start putting something together so it sounds like they could have a treatment lying around somewhere. However, it doesn't sound like there has been any movement and now we have the question as to whether or not Warner Bros. can afford the salaries of its main cast. They are much bigger stars now who deserve much bigger paychecks and considering the first movie didn't do so hot? Well, the numbers don't lie but I'm going to maintain a little hope.