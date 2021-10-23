Army of Thieves: Zack Snyder Shares 5 New Character Posters

This year, Zack Snyder kicked off his new Army of the Dead universe to pretty good streaming numbers and reviews from critics. The prequel to Army of the Dead, Army of Thieves, is next up to bat with this ongoing shared universe. Snyder is not directing this one, that has fallen to Matthias Schweighöfer, but Snyder does have a writer and producer credit. We only got the first trailer last month during the Netflix event Tudum and they have been low-key marketing it since. The Netflix media site has a ton of images now, and Snyder himself shared five colorful new character posters of the main cast on his official Twitter.

Snyder has one of the sweetest gigs known to man right now, and that is a studio willing to write him a blank check to do whatever he wanted. Army of the Dead wasn't really my cup of tea, but I adore a good heist movie, so this one looks right up my alley. I'm looking forward to checking it out later this month, and maybe it'll get added to my heist movie background noise playlist, which primarily consists of the Ocean's movies. Are you planning on checking out this prequel? Let us know in the comments.

"In this prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol's most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe."

Army of Thieves, directed by Matthias Schweighöfer, stars Matthias Schweighöfer as Ludwig Dieter, Nathalie Emmanuel as Gwendoline, Guz Khan as Rolph, Ruby O. Fee as Korina, Stuart Martin as Brad Cage, Jonathan Cohen as Delacroix, Noemie Nakai as Beatrix, Peter Simonischek, and John Bubniak as Christopher. It will stream to Netflix on October 29th.