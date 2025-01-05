Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Avatar: Fire and Ash, box office, jurassic world rebirth, zootopia 2

Billion Dollar Box Office: What Films Can Get There In 2025?

Which films on the 2025 schedule can cross that magical $1 billion mark at the box office? Well, only three are a lock.

Billion-dollar films are not as easy to come by these days. In 2019, after an unprecedented eight films crossed that threshold, the COVID-19 pandemic arrived and changed how we go to movies, maybe forever. Coincidentally, only eight movies since 2020 have crossed that billion-dollar mark. Heading into 2025, many in Hollywood are salivating at the release schedule for the year, as it features a pretty packed line-up. As of right now, only three weekends will lack a wide release in theaters: January 3rd, October 31st, and December 12th. Every other weekend, I will see a film that hopes to break out and reach the promised land of a billion dollars. Which ones are not just hopeful but mortal locks to do so? I think there are three. Let us go over them.

Avatar Could Be The First Billion Dollar Disappointment

I think there are only three real locks this year for films that will make over a billion dollars worldwide. A bunch of candidates COULD get there if everything lined up perfectly. Those would include Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, Fantastic Four: First Steps, Superman, Lilo & Stitch, F1, Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning, Michael, How To Train Your Dragon, and Snow White, to name a few. But all of these have a question mark or two attached to them. Only three films are guaranteed to start off like a rocket and never look back on their way to a billion dollars. Here they are.

Zootopia 2: The first Zootopia film was released in 2016 to much acclaim, and audiences responded in kind. It set opening weekend records in multiple countries at the time, crossed the billion-dollar mark at the worldwide box office, and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. It has since gone on to become a staple in Disney Parks and had an entire land built for it at Shanghai Disney. The sequel, Zootopia 2, is set to release in theaters on November 26th, a Disney staple that has produced two billion dollar grosses in previous years. This is a no-brainer with how popular the franchise has become for Disney.

Jurassic World Rebirth: Say what you will about how terrible you think the last couple of Jurassic World films were, but all they do is make money. In fact, all three Jurassic World films since 2015 have grossed over a billion dollars at the worldwide box office. The last one, Dominion, just made it, but it got there. The latest film kind of popped up out of nowhere and is poised to be the biggest film of the summer. This is a franchise restart, with a new cast and a new hook and blah blah blah. Look, it will have dinosaurs in it. They will eat people. Sad music will play. This is why people come to these movies. Take it to the bank: Jurassic World Rebirth will cross a billion. (July 2nd)

Avatar: Fire And Ash: Lastly, in December, we will see the latest James Cameron film, Avatar: Fire and Ash. It is time for us all to admit that even if it can be hard to find people who actually enjoy these movies, they won't stop going to see them. Each Avatar film hasn't just made over a billion dollars; they have both made over two billion. They are two of the three most successful films ever played in theaters, along with Avengers: Endgame. We may end up with a film that reaches the billion mark and could be considered a disappointment. But as far as films making a billion, this one is the lock of all locks. It is inevitable. (December 19th)

