Posted in: Focus Features, Movies, Universal | Tagged: asteroid city, film, Maya Hawke, rupert friend, wes anderson

Asteroid City Actors on Getting to Work Alongside Wes Anderson

Some of the stars of Wes Anderson's Asteroid City are opening up about their positive experiences with the popular director.

Director Wes Anderson has been responsible for some of the strangest cult classics of the past few decades, including The Royal Tenenbaums, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and Moonrise Kingdom, just to name a few – with his recent film Asteroid City adding another successful movie to his repertoire.

But when it comes to Anderson himself, the director couldn't be more hands-on and eager to collaborate on a cinematic vision, according to one of the rising stars of Asteroid City.

Wes Anderson's Status as a Detail-Oriented Collaborator

While speaking to Collider, two of the Asteroid City stars (Maya Hawke and Rupert Friend) were asked about any surprising elements they encountered while working with the established director, and they had plenty of praise to offer the visionary filmmaker. Friend was the first to answer, coyly explaining, "Well, it's tricky because I don't know what they expect, these Wes Anderson fans. I don't know how to think about what might surprise them." However, Hawke notes, "Maybe the level of loyalty and collaboration that he embodies with not just his cast."

The actor then continues to share her admiration for Anderson, adding, "There are all of these people, these artists, that don't get the same kind of recognition as the actors do when a movie comes out, that aren't doing these interviews or sitting here, but who have everything to do with what made this film amazing. From the head grip that does all of Wes's movies to the props work to the [costume designer], [Milena Canonero]. Wes has built this team around him that works to execute his vision, of course, but in and of themselves are these extraordinary artists, and you really feel the weight of their significance and the respect that Wes has for them every day on set."

The film's synopsis reads, "Following a writer on his world-famous fictional play about a grieving father who travels with his tech-obsessed family to small rural Asteroid City to compete in a junior stargazing event, only to have his worldview disrupted forever."

Asteroid City is currently available in theaters worldwide.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!