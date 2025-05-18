Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: attack the block, attack the block 2, film, john boyega

Attack the Block 2 Gets a Promising Update from John Boyega

The star of the sci-fi horror comedy Attack the Block offers fans an optimistic update about the sequel's status.

Article Summary John Boyega confirms Attack the Block 2 is still in active development after a long wait since the first film.

Director Joe Cornish has completed a promising draft of the Attack the Block 2 script, says Boyega.

The sequel aims for more impressive alien effects and is targeting a high-quality experience for fans in 2026.

No filming date yet, but excitement remains high for the return of Moses and more South London sci-fi action.

In May 2021, fans of Attack the Block, the 2011 sci-fi comedy-horror cult classic, were thrilled to hear that filmmaker Joe Cornish would write and direct a sequel, with star John Boyega reprising his role as Moses and producing alongside Nira Park and James Wilson. The original film, which followed South London teens fighting alien invaders, earned praise for its bold genre mix and sharp social commentary. And considering that we went over a decade without any conversations surrounding another entry, the initial sequel announcement sparked plenty of excitement. However, nearly four years later, with no significant progress reported, and as the film nears its 15th anniversary in 2026, questions linger about the sequel's future. With that being said, can fans still expect Attack the Block 2 to materialize? Well, maybe!

John Boyega Says Attack the Block 2 is Still Happening

Boyega, whose breakout role as Moses launched his career, recently shared insights on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, admitting, "I've read [a sequel script]. It's cool, bro. It's cool. Yeah, I've read it. Joe Cornish has done a phenomenal job on his draft. And we're just cooking it to make it right for everyone. And we obviously need more money for those aliens. We want it to look real good for that 2026 crowd. But for us, it's just about developing the story, and making sure Moses and the rest of the characters that we have left are fully hashed out before bringing it out and going to shoot. But I'm very passionate and very willing that we will shoot Attack the Block 2. It will happen. You're going to have to see, but the story is crazy."

With no other concrete news or even a filming start date for this proposed sequel, we're pretty far from getting this story into theaters. Still, between the 2021 announcement and Boyega's fervor, we're just as confident that the sequel will find its way into production (eventually). And honestly, audiences generally love a legacy sequel, so it's bound to pan out eventually.

At this point, do you think Attack the Block 2 still has potential?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!