Star Wars: John Boyega Is Grateful for Franchise, But Is Moving On

Oscar Isaac might be getting over his Star Wars burnout from the franchise, provided a proper opportunity arises. However, co-star John Boyega is happy to close that chapter in his life. The Breaking and The Woman King star spoke with SiriusXM's Tell Me Everything about his experience from the franchise, what he's gained from it, and what he sees now since. Boyega played Finn, a former stormtrooper with the First Order, who finds a new home with the Resistance becoming friends with hotshot pilot Poe Dameron (Isaac) and junker-turned-Jedi in Rey (Daisy Ridley) during the events of the sequel trilogy.

"At this point, I'm cool off it. I'm good off it," Boyega told host John Fugelsang. "I think Finn is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things, the games, the animation. But I feel like '[Episode] VII' to '[Episode] IX' was good for me." The actor is grateful of the new opportunities from being a part of the Disney-owned franchise. "To be fair, [with] the allies that I've found within Joel Taylor and Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris, Viola Davis, all these people I've been working with… versatility is my path."

During his time in the sequel trilogy, Boyega experienced his share of fan backlash, something castmates Ridley and Kelly Marie Tran. The attacks and racism are still experienced as recent as the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. "Moses Ingram being protected makes me feel protected. Do you understand what I'm saying?" Boyega said. "It makes me feel like, 'Okay, cool. I am not the elephant in the room.' Because when I started, it wasn't really a conversation you could bring up. You know how they went through it. It was kind of like, let's just be silent. It wasn't a conversation you could bring up. But now to see how blatant it is, to see Ewan McGregor come and support… for me, [it] fulfills my time where I didn't get the support."

Boyega commends the swift response from McGregor and the Star Wars community as a teachable moment. "It doesn't make me feel bitter at all. It makes me feel like sometimes you are that guy," he continues. "And my dad taught me that. Sometimes you're not the guy to get the blessing, and sometimes you are Moses, you know, you lead the people to the mountain, but you see the destination. You don't get to go in; you get others to go in. And that's where you get your happiness from. And for me to see other people accepted, and then at the same time to see that the studios now are like, 'Okay, cool. This is not an elephant-in-the-room conversation. We need to support our Black client.' It's fantastic." Bleecker Street Media's Breaking comes to theaters on August 26, and Sony's The Woman King comes to theaters on September 16th. You can check out the rest of the interview below.