Avatar: Fire And Ash – "The Exact Opposite" Of The Pandora We Expect

A production designer for Avatar: Fire and Ash explains how, "Each new film gives us a chance to open up a door that was closed before and go, 'Check this out.'"

Article Summary Avatar: Fire and Ash offers a new, contrasting vision of Pandora's world, veering from lush to desolate.

Production designer promises to reveal unseen aspects of Pandora, enhancing its intricate mythos.

Expect a darker lens on Pandora with an emotional edge, grounded in its new cultural shifts.

James Cameron and Disney tease details as anticipation builds for the film's December 2025 release.

Even those who weren't crazy about the original Avatar or its sequel have to admit that the film is beautiful. There is a reason why Disney decided to make a massive attraction based on this world; it was basically "Soaring but in Pandora but better." This world is visually stunning, and director James Cameron changed things in the second film by leaning way into the water aspect of everything. However, it sounds like we're going to be getting something completely different in Avatar: Fire and Ash, even if we aren't getting an interesting title. As production designer Ben Protector explained, "Each new film gives us a chance to open up a door that was closed before and go, 'Check this out'."

In a new interview with Empire and part of the magazine's The Path to Pandora series, where you'll be learning more about this movie every single month until it comes out in December, production designer Dylan Cole explained that this is "the exact opposite" of what we've seen in this world previously. "[The Mangkwan] had a natural disaster befall them, and that sort of helped shaped their culture," he says. "So much of the world of Pandora is rich and vibrant and full of life — this is just the exact opposite. … They used to live not too dissimilarly to the Omatikaya from Avatar 1."

We're still getting breadcrumbs regarding the overall plot and whatnot, but considering that this movie is over ten months away, that really isn't surprising. Perhaps Disney will show us something at CinemaCon during its presentation, but your guess is as good as ours as to when footage of Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released to the public.

Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., David Thewlis, and Oona Chaplin. It will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025, and is movie three of five in the series.

