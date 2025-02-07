Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Disney, Movies | Tagged: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire And Ash Star Says It'll Be "An Emotional Roller Coaster"

Avatar: Fire and Ash star Zoe Saldaña says director James Cameron "is going to continue to carry on themes that are so relevant today."

Article Summary Zoe Saldaña reveals Avatar: Fire and Ash will be an emotional roller coaster for audiences.

James Cameron is set to explore relevant themes in the latest Avatar installment.

The film tests if audiences are still excited about the Avatar universe.

Avatar: Fire and Ash will hit theaters on December 19, 2025, as the third movie in the series.

We are getting another Avatar film this year with the most boring title known to man, and this film will truly test whether people are interested in this franchise. There was a novelty to the last one, a sequel that took so long to come out, but Avatar: Fire and Ash are coming out within a reasonable time period. Is that enough time for people to get excited about this world again? We'll find out this December. For now, people are starting to talk about it, and one of those people is star Zoe Saldaña. She is currently doing the rounds for Emilia Perez, which is getting awards recognition for some god-awful reason even if her performance is decent, and Variety spoke to her about the next film and what we can expect from it.

"It's going to be an emotional roller coaster," she says. "The way 'The Way of Water' ended was unimaginably painful for the Sully family. Now, they have to make really strong decisions. Do they stay united and find common ground, or do they go their separate ways? And God knows what's going to happen to the existing children."

Saldaña went on to emphasize that director James Cameron "is going to continue to carry on themes that are so relevant today. That's one of the reasons why I love working with directors like him. They use their art to raise important conversations." So, while the world of Avatar: Fire and Ash might look otherworldly, the themes will continue to be relevant to the conversations we are currently having as a society.

Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., David Thewlis, and Oona Chaplin. It will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025, and is movie three of five in the series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!