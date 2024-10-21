Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: anthony and joe russo, avengers: doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars

Avengers: Doomsday – Filming Update, Writing Team, And More

The Russo Brothers have provided some updates about Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, including the writing team and when they are heading into production.

When Marvel took the Hall H stage at San Diego Comic-Con this year, no one was quite sure what to expect. D23 was right around the corner, so how much would they be showing off at Comic-Con, and how much would they be holding for D23? It looked like Marvel would be kind of low-key for a hot minute. They took another brief Deadpool & Wolverine victory lap, showed off footage for Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*, got the cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps on stage, and showed some concept footage. This was all about what people expected until the end. Then Marvel announced their plans for the next two Avengers movies, which have been in limbo since Jonathan Majors was accused of domestic violence. Not only did they announce that Anthony and Joe Russo were returning, but Robert Downey Jr. would be playing Doctor Doom, and the next Avengers film will be called Avengers: Doomsday. We got some fancy logos for the next two movies as well.

Since then, we've heard some things here and there, but the Russo Brothers sat down with Collider at New York Comic Con and shared some new details we didn't know. They revealed the writing team for Avengers: Doomsday will be slightly different from the previous films. Joe Russo explained that they are "right in the middle of the writing process" but confirmed that "Stephen McFeely is writing the script." McFeely has been paired with Christopher Markus in the past, but that doesn't appear to be the case this time. However, that doesn't mean there was some dramatic falling out between everyone.

"We've always worked very closely with Markus and McFeely through all the work that we've done together," Joe Russo explained. "It's a little bit like getting back on a bike. We have a really codified process that we all work together through… It's very complicated to iron out a story of this scale." Ironing out those details is important since the directing duo also revealed that production for Avengers: Doomsday is set to begin this spring. We can hope they've been working on the script longer than just July since that isn't a ton of time, considering the amount of plates you have to keep spinning with these films. Fortunately, the Russo's are more than aware of how big these movies are. "These are gonna be very, very big movies with a lot of characters in them and a lot of storylines coalescing," Joe said. "We're really happy with how they're coming together right now."

Finally, the last big thing people were likely wondering about Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars was whether or not the two films would be shot back to back the same way Infinity War and Endgame were. The back-to-back production thing worked out well before the pandemic, but productions like Mission: Impossible had a hard time trying to pull it off during COVID. The Russo's confirmed they are not shooting these two back to back. "It'll be similar, but we'll have a larger break in between the two movies than we did. I think it was four weeks, maybe? Was it four weeks between Infinity War and Endgame?" Joe Russo explained. "I think it was a couple of weeks. But no, these are not as separated as you would normally separate two films of this scale, but they're more substantially separated [than Infinity War and Endgame] by a year or so," Anthony Russo continued. Avengers: Doomsday currently has a release date of May 1, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars will be released on May 7, 2027.

