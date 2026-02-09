Posted in: Blu-Ray, Digital, Movies | Tagged: primate

Primate Comes To Digital Services Tomorrow, Physical Media In April

Primate is coming to digital services starting tomorrow to rent or purchase, along with a bunch of special features.

Article Summary Primate launches on digital services February 10, with physical media release arriving in April.

Stars include Johnny Sequoyah, Jessica Alexander, Troy Kotsur, and is directed by Johannes Roberts.

Film includes special features like audio commentary and behind-the-scenes featurettes.

Primate has grossed $40 million worldwide and is packed with suspense and horror elements.

Primate made decent money when it opened in January in theaters, and starting tomorrow, the film can be rented or purchased on digital services, with a physical release to follow in April. Johnny Sequoyah, Jessica Alexander, Troy Kotsur, Victoria Wyant, Gia Hunter, Benjamin Cheng, Charlie Mann, Tienne Simon, and Miguel Torres Umba star in the film, which was directed by Johannes Roberts and written by him and Ernest Riera. That pair was also responsible for 47 Meters Down. Walter Hamada (IT, Joker), John Hodges (Safety Not Guaranteed), and Bradley Pilz produce the film, with executive producers including Roberts, Vicki Dee Rock, Nathan Samdahl, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, and Andrew Lary. The film has grossed $40 million worldwide.

Primate Special Features List

"Lucy's tropical island homecoming was supposed to be beaches and best friends — not a fight for her life. When her family's exceptionally clever chimp spirals into a savage rabid frenzy, the night explodes into terrifying chaos. With her father away and no help coming, paradise becomes a prison as Lucy and her friends fight to survive a deadly predator they once trusted. Primate is available to rent or purchase starting February 10th."

Here is a list of special features included with the release:

Audio Commentary by Director Johannes Roberts and Producer Walter Hamada

Primal Terror: Directing Primate – A behind-the-scenes look at how Johannes Roberts and his team evolved a chilling original story concept into a full-blown cinematic nightmare thrill-ride

New Blood: The Faces of Primate – Meet the fresh new talents leading the cast, along with Oscar winner Troy Kotsur, as they share their journey into the heart of horror and what it took to survive the madness

Creating Ben – A deep dive into the physical performance and practical effects behind the chilling chimpanzee central to Primate, Ben

Designing Paradise – Exploring the immersive, multi-storied set built on a London soundstage doubling as a tropical Hawaiian villa

