Barbarella Star Shares Excitement for the New Cinematic Revival

The strange selection of Hollywood's reboots, revivals, and resurrections continues with the recent news that the sci-fi flick Barbarella will be the next title to be earning a big-screen comeback soon enough. In fact, the film has already found its new leading lady, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, who will be stepping into the titular role that the one and only Jane Fonda previously filled. Did you see that one coming?

Though Deadline recently broke the news that Sweeney would star in and produce the fresh adaptation of the cult film, the active project appears to be in the very early stages of development, leaving little knowledge of what the future of Barbarella entails. That being said, the next star to take on the role has finally offered a little insight into what she's most excited to do with the film.

"There are so many things," the actor explained to The Associated Press on the red carpet for ELLE's Women in Hollywood event before teasing, "I mean, Jane Fonda… she created such an incredible, iconic character. And I want to, hopefully, just fill those shoes and give more to a whole new generation – her outfits, sci-fi, the fun of the story. So I'm looking forward to it."

Who is Barbarella?

Very little information is available about this upcoming version or how (or if at all) it might connect to the source material; however, the 1968 film (directed by Roger Vadim and based on the comic by Jean-Claude Forest) was initially centered on a far-off futuristic space-traveler and representative of the United Earth government (Barbarella) who sets out to locate an evil scientist by the name of Durand Durand, whose secret weapon threatens to alter the fate of the galaxy.

Now that the Jane Fonda title is being reimagined for new audiences, do you think a rebooted Barbarella stands a chance? Or is the lack of awareness from younger audiences limiting its chances at success from the jump?