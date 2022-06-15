Barbie: First Photo Of Ryan Gosling As Ken Released

Barbie is now filming, and today we got a first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken. The film, from director Greta Gerwig, stars Gosling, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, and Kate McKinnon. It was revealed at CinemaCon a couple of months ago that the film will release on July 21st, 2023. Below you can find your first look at Ken.

Barbie Is My Most Anticipated Film For 2023. Yeah, I Said It.

Honestly, the more and more I think about this film, the more excited I become. With a director the caliber of Gerwig, working from a script by Noah Baumbach and that cast, how could anyone not be excited for this one? When Mattel was sitting in a boardroom somewhere, and an executive casually tossed out, "What if we got Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Greta Gerwig to make a Barbie film?" I am sure they were laughed out of the room. Now, here we are. The possibilities are endless for this. Will it take itself seriously? Is it going to be some weird toys-come-to-life style film like Toy Story? Will it have an underlying tone of dread like The Brady Bunch film from the 90s? A Clueless style comedy? Nobody knows, and that is awesome.

What I do know is that it is exciting to see this caliber of creators jump on a chance to do an IP property. Think about how positive a film this will be for young girls and women to watch now, instead of basically a glorified toy commercial. This is a reason to be excited about this film, and I think a lot of people will be. Barbie hits theaters on July 21st, 2023.