Batgirl Directors Passed on Beverly Hills Cop for the DC Film

The directorial duo behind the now-canceled Batgirl film is revealing which film franchise they turned down to join the DC universe.

It's extremely unfortunate that the directorial duo behind the now-scrapped Batgirl flick missed out on a literal dream opportunity after moving very far into production. But now, we're also learning that the duo actually had to choose Batgirl over moving forward with Beverly Hills Cop 4 because that story just wasn't rough enough, apparently…

Batgirl Directors on Choosing DC Over Beverly Hills Cop 4

During a conversation with The Messenger, DC's Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah admitted that the duo passed on the fourth entry of the Eddie Murphy franchise to take on the superhero project. El Arbi began by sharing, "It's total chaos. It's like everything that we are connected to is pretty special. Beverly Hills Cop 4, we were going to do it, but then Batgirl came along, and we had to choose. And by choosing Batgirl, we lost Beverly Hills Cop, so it's pretty painful that we lost Batgirl." El Arbi then adds, "But I'm prepared because every time you think, 'Oh, I've been through the worst,' there's something else coming up. It's like a never-ending story." Fallah contributes to the discussion by jokingly adding, "Yeah, you can almost make a movie about all of this. For real, we need to star as ourselves. [Laughs]."

Just recently, the duo further discussed their dismay over the film's cancellation after watching The Flash, telling Insider that the news was "the biggest disappointment of our careers" before revealing, "As a fanboy, just to be in the presence of Keaton as Batman, that's just a privilege and an honor. But it's a bittersweet feeling." Still, Fallah admits that there's still some sliver of hope about getting to jump back into the fray, noting, "If we got another chance to be part of it, we'd do it. We didn't get our day in court. We still want to make our case."

It seems pretty unlikely that Batgirl will ever see the light of day, but perhaps one day we'll get to see a rough cut of the movie or something because a lot of hardworking people put some serious effort into this movie.

