Posted in: Batgirl, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: batgirl, dc, film, The Flash, Warner Bros

Batgirl Directors React to The Flash and the New Direction of DC

The directors of the recently scrapped Batgirl film are sharing their reaction to The Flash and reveal that they want a shot at redemption.

When DC made the choice to revamp their roster and effectively canceled the release of Batgirl, many fans had their opinions. The consensus? Release the film in some capacity! There was excitement about the character's first time as a leading hero, the return of Michael Keaton as Batman (made possible by The Flash), and a solid cast looking to get messy, so why not at least give it a chance?

Still, the film is now nothing but a distant memory for those involved in its production, but that doesn't mean the creative team attached to Batgirl is ready to scrap their collective just yet.

How The Flash Made Batgirl Filmmakers Want Another Shot at a DC Film

When speaking to Insider about Batgirl and Keaton's role in The Flash, filmmaker Adil El Arbi tells the publication, "We watched [The Flash] and we were sad. We love director Andy Muschietti and his sister [Barbara Muschietti], who produced the movie. But when we watched it, we felt we could have been part of the whole thing." We didn't get the chance to show 'Batgirl' to the world and let the audience judge for themselves," Arbi then goes on to add, "because the audience really is our ultimate boss and should be the deciders of if something is good or bad, or if something should be seen or not."

The co-director notes that the cancellation of Batgirl is "the biggest disappointment of our careers" before continuing to reveal that, "As a fanboy, just to be in the presence of Keaton as Batman, that's just a privilege and an honor. But it's a bittersweet feeling." However, the film's other co-director, Bilall Fallah, says there's still interest in getting their shot with DC if given the opportunity, admitting, "If we got another chance to be part of it, we'd do it. We didn't get our day in court. We still want to make our case."

Batgirl is unlikely to earn any form of release that fans have been hoping for, but maybe one day, there will be another chance to see the character take center stage in theaters.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!