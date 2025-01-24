Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: bong joon ho, Mickey 17, robert pattinson

Mickey 17: Warner Bros. Has Released 9 New "Character" Posters

Warner Bros. has released 9 new "character" posters for Mickey 17, which feature some of the previous Mickey prints and how they died while on the job.

Article Summary Warner Bros. unveils 9 "character" posters for Mickey 17, showcasing past Mickey incarnations and their job perils.

Following a tumultuous 2024, Warner Bros. eyes Mickey 17 as a potential critical and commercial success.

Previous films like Beetlejuice found success; others like Furiosa flopped, impacting the studio's momentum in 2024.

Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson, releases worldwide on March 7, 2025.

We got the second trailer for Mickey 17 the other day, and the movie continues to look fantastic. We also know that the press tour is starting, and it already looks like the best kind of chaos; we love to see it. We complimented Warner Bros. on the posters for this movie so far and how they were pretty sweet looking, and now they've put out character posters…sort of, not really. By "characters," we mean some of the previous Mickey prints, how they have died, and how much their job sucks. You're making some smart decisions with Mickey 17, Warner Bros., so let's keep that energy going for the next month and a half or so.

The studio ended the back half of 2024 on a pretty rough foot. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice connected in a big way, but it was months after the release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which was released in March and the last time a Warner Bros. film did well at the box office. Over the summer, the studio had some pretty big bombs like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Watchers, and Trap. Two of those were bombed because they were bad, and the other was bombed because people had no taste. They finally got people back into theaters with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, they ended the year with Joker: Folie à Deux being an all-around disaster, getting rightfully racked across the coals for the handling of Juror #2, and closing out the year on a whimper with The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. That's some serious inconsistency, and the studio could really use a win (commercially and critically) with Mickey 17 early in the year.

Mickey 17: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, Mickey 17. The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson (The Batman, Tenet), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker), Steven Yeun (Nope), with Academy Award nominees Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

The film is produced by Dede Gardner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Jeremy Kleiner (Oscar winner for Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave), Bong Joon Ho and Dooho Choi (Okja, Snowpiercer). It is based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton. The executive producers are Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd, and Marianne Jenkins. The director of photography is Darius Khondji (Oscar nomination for Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Okja). The production designer is Fiona Crombie (Oscar nomination for The Favourite, Cruella). It is edited by Yang Jinmo (Oscar nomination for Parasite, Okja). The visual effects supervisor is Dan Glass (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw). The costume designer is Catherine George (Okja, Snowpiercer).

Warner Bros. Pictures presents An Offscreen Production / A Kate Street Picture Company Production, A Film By Bong Joon Ho: Mickey 17. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on March 7, 2025.

