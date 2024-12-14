Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: return of the living dead, tarman

Return Of The Living Dead Teaser Promises Holiday Horror In 2025

Tarman is back! The first teaser for next year's installment of the Return of the Living Dead franchise has been released.

Article Summary Catch Tarman's return in the new "Return of the Living Dead" film set for Christmas 2025 release.

No CGI used: The new film stays true to original with practical effects to recreate the horror.

Set during Christmas 1986, a new Trioxin leak threatens a small Pennsylvania town.

Special effects guru Tony Gardner to design zombies, promising authentic, terrifying looks.

Return of the Living Dead is, uhh, returning to the big screen in 2025. A new film in the franchise will be released and set during the holidays in 1986, taking place over 18 months after the events of the first film. Steve Wolsh (Muck, Kill Her Goats) is writing and directing. The big selling point of this film is that they are promising that it will not feature any CGI and only use practical effects like the classic original. The teaser above features no CGI either and features Tarman, the iconic zombie from the original, dragging a Christmas tree through a graveyard.

Return Of The Living Dead: No CGI?

Tarman is BACK and will be here in time for next Christmas! Official Announcement: The next installment of RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD will hit theaters Christmas 2025. Taking place 18 months after the events at the UNEEDA Warehouse in Louisville, KY, a new Trioxin 2-4-5 leak puts a small Pennsylvania town on the brink of a zombie outbreak during Christmas, 1985. "Return of the Living Dead" will be released by WithAnO Productions, only in theaters.

The 1985 film was followed by 1988's Part II by Ken Wiederhorn, 1993's Part III from Brian Yuzna, 2005's Return of the Living Dead: Necropolis from Ellory Elkayem, and 2005's Return of the Living Dead: Rave to the Grave also directed by Elkayem. The franchise has laid pretty much dormant since then, though Living Dead Media is putting a lot of eggs in this basket. Special effects veteran Tony Gardner (Zombieland, Hocus Pocus 2, Chucky) has been hired to come up with the zombie look for this new film, and he seems excited about the task, according to quotes from the press release: "[To be able to] up the horror, but be true to its roots, I feel like I'm the perfect person for the job," he said in a statement. "And I'm really excited."

This franchise has always been a cult classic, and Tarman is beloved by fans. This could be a situation like Terrifier, where we have a holiday horror breakout next year.

