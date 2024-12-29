Posted in: Batman, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: james gunn, The Brave and the Bold

The Brave And The Bold Isn't Delayed According To James Gunn

According to James Gunn, The Brave and the Bold hasn't been delayed, which makes sense, considering it never had a release date or a production timeline to begin with.

Everyone continues to lose their minds over DC projects, and sometimes, you have to wonder if things are better or worse when James Gunn replies to people on social media. In this case, it hasn't really cleared anything up. While most people are freaking out over The Batman Part II getting delayed another year and Gunn told everyone to chill about that, director Andy Muschietti said on a podcast recently that he wasn't working on The Brave and the Bold next and specifically used the word "postponed." Gunn has been very open about the fact that "the number one rule here at DC: No movie will be greenlit before the script is ready," as he said on Threads on December 24th, not long after the news about the Clayface film became official.

People have been nitpicking everything Gunn and director Matt Reeves have said for days now as if timelines can't shift and they are locked into whatever schedule they offhandedly mentioned a few months ago. Someone on Bluesky brought up The Brave and the Bold and its postponement. Gunn replied on his official account, "The Brave and the Bold hasn't been delayed, so I'm not sure what you're talking about."

In this case, it didn't really clear anything up, and it raised more questions for fans wondering how The Brave and the Bold got greenlit in the first place if it didn't have a script. It's not even a delay, really, since there was never a timeline or a release date for The Barve and the Bold, just that the film will come out at some point as part of the first Chapter of the new DC universe. Now, the speculation that Muschietti has been fired has begun because, of course, it has. Maybe you all need to go watch The Penguin again.

The Brave and the Bold Brings A New Batman To The DC Universe

The Brave and the Bold was one of the first big projects announced in the first round of DC projects in January 2023. James Gunn said that the project would introduce not only Batman to the DC Universe but "the Bat-family" and specifically the Damian Wayne version of Robin. Damian is the biological son of Bruce and is described by Gunn as "our favorite Robin," "a little son of a bitch," an "assassin" and a "murderer." The movie will follow the plotline where Bruce is unaware of Damian existence until Damian is ten years old, and it will come, "It's a very strange sort of father-son story about the two of them," according to Gunn. It will be inspired by the comic series of the same name, and in June 2023, it was announced that director Andy Muschietti would be helming the project. Before The Flash was released, that probably sounded like a good idea. Still, after that, the film became one of the biggest bombs in recent memory, and that is saying something: people were suddenly a lot less excited about this project.

