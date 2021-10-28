Beavis And Butt-Head Do America Coming To Blu-ray December 7th

Beavis and Butt-Head Do America is getting a release on Blu-ray on December 7, and we have the full list of features coming on the disc. It is actually a lot, which is surprising. Even more surprising is that it will be out in time for the 25th anniversary of its release. God does typing and reading that make me feel old. The disc will include a commentary with Mike Judge and Yvette Kaplan, and there will also be behind the scenes and making-of docs, as well as MTV News shorts and a montage of all the people in the film being slapped. The cover and special features list is down below.

Beavis And Butt-Head Do America Blu-ray Details

"Widely praised as the end of civilization as we know it, Beavis and Butt-Head Do America follows the brainless pair as they set off on a nacho-fueled road trip to find their stolen TV and score with some hot chicks. Along the way, the metal-head morons become entangled with one nefarious character after another, eventually ending up stranded in the desert and hallucinating in a mind-altering sequence based on and including artwork by musician and artist Rob Zombie. Creator Mike Judge unleashed Beavis and Butt-Head on the big screen on December 20, 1996. Unabashedly offensive, unapologetically stupid, and unexpectedly funny, the film earned $60+ million and cemented Cornholio's place among the pantheon of Hollywood greats."

And here is the full list of special features on the disc as well:

Audio Commentary by Mike Judge and Yvette Kaplan

The Big Picture – A retrospective making-of segment that features the journey to the big screen including story, voice casting, and more, including a look at the hallucination scene – drastically different from the animation in the rest of the film – and an extended version of the scene.

– A retrospective making-of segment that features the journey to the big screen including story, voice casting, and more, including a look at the hallucination scene – drastically different from the animation in the rest of the film – and an extended version of the scene. We're Gonna Score! Scoring Beavis and Butt-Head Do America – Composer John Frizzell and Mike Judge detail the use of music in the film and how they came up with the perfect compositions to accompany the visuals of the big adventure

– Composer John Frizzell and Mike Judge detail the use of music in the film and how they came up with the perfect compositions to accompany the visuals of the big adventure The Smackdown – A montage of all the characters in the movie getting slapped or fighting

– A montage of all the characters in the movie getting slapped or fighting MTV News "Celebrity Shorts" – With Jennifer Tilly, Snoop Dogg, and MORE…

– With Jennifer Tilly, Snoop Dogg, and MORE… Trailers

TV Spots

Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature