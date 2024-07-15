Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: The Secret Meetings About The Sequel

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Winona Ryder has revealed that she kept in touch with director Tim Burton and they would have secret meetings about a sequel.

Article Summary Winona Ryder confirms secret sequel talks with Tim Burton for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice".

Despite initial reluctance, Burton has crafted a fitting "Beetlejuice" follow-up.

The film avoids "cheap cash-in" fears, aiming for a memorable, long-awaited sequel.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" sets the stage for a September box office spectacle.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been hanging out in development hell for a very long time. It seemed like there was another rumor that the movie was coming out every year, and nothing ever panned out. There was demand, or these articles wouldn't have gotten any traction, and no one would have written about the movie anymore. In September, the movie is finally coming out, and it turns out that the people involved with the original film have been trying to make it happen, on and off, for years. Winona Ryder is reprising her role in the new film, but in a new interview with Harpers Bazaar, she revealed that she and director Tim Burton would secretly meet to discuss a potential sequel. They "kept in touch," and the meetings were so unknown that their management didn't know they were happening. "There were a lot of times my agents didn't know that I was meeting up with him," Ryder says.

A sequel to Beetlejuice was not something that Burton was initially interested in, even as he kept in touch with Ryder. This is Hollywood, so once the first movie became a massive hit, people started talking about a sequel, and Burton revealed that they are pretty much exactly what you would expect from a pitched "get this out by next year" sequel to the original film."Beetlejuice Goes to Outer Space, Beetlejuice does whatever," Burton says. "There'd been talk about it, but I never really understood why it was popular. And this was when people didn't talk about sequels." Burton, Ryder, and all of the returning and new members of the cast have made it clear that this isn't a cheap cash-in, and it sounds like there were plenty of opportunities for that to happen in the past. They didn't, and now we're getting Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, but this is going to be a hard landing to stick. These "way after the fact" sequels are either really good, really bad, or they can't find an audience. Very few of them do okay, so September will be an interesting month at the box office.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Beetlejuice is back! Oscar-nominated, singular creative visionary Tim Burton and Oscar nominee and star Michael Keaton reunite for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Burton's award-winning Beetlejuice.

Keaton returns to his iconic role alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder (Stranger Things, Little Women) as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara (Schitt$ Creek, Corpse Bride) as Delia Deetz, with new cast members Justin Theroux (Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (Spectre, The Matrix films), Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon) in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Scream VI) as Lydia's daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Poor Things, At Eternity's Gate).

Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times, and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Burton, a genre unto himself, directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO® Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film's producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper, and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Brad Pitt, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, Anthony Tittanegro, Grahame-Smith, and David Katzenberg executive producing.

A Warner Bros. Pictures presentation, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, will be released only in theaters and IMAX on September 6, 2024, nationwide and internationally beginning 4 September 2024. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

