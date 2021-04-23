Benny Loves You Is Going To Be A Sleeper This Spring Horror Fans

Benny Loves You is a horror comedy that has been on my radar for a bit and is finally coming to VOD and Blu-ray here next month. Proof that throwing your toys away is never a good idea; the film shows what happens when a man decides to make a life change and gets rid of his childhood belongings after the death of his parents. One such possession is Benny, a stuffed animal who does not take kindly to being thrown in the rubbish. Watch the bonkers trailer for Benny Loves You down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Benny Loves You (2021) Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8VZG778rYEk)

Benny Loves You Synopsis

"After the accidental death of his parents, Jack's comfortable lifestyle comes to an end, and he must sell his family home. Desperate to improve his life, Jack throws out his childhood belongings, including his beloved plush, Benny. It's a move that has disastrous consequences when Benny springs to life with deadly intentions! BENNY LOVES YOU will be available In Select Theaters on May 7, On-Demand May 11 + Blu-ray June 8."

I think this goes without saying, but this one is destined to become a cult classic. It looks like a ton of fun as well, and that some of the scenes look less CGI and more actual puppetry is to be commended. It may all be practical, actually, which makes me want to see it even more. The people I know who have could not stop talking about it, so you best believe I will be there. Benny Loves You, written, directed by, and starring Karl Holt, will be in select theaters on May 7th, On Demand on May 11th, and on Blu-ray on June 8th. Now let's talk about getting an action figure going.