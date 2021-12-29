The Three Best Horror Movies Of 2021

Horror had a great year in 2021, following a great year in 2020, and so on. This really is a new golden age of frights we are moving through right now, as indie horror and studio horror both impress. Many good ones were released in 2021, but I am only going to choose three for my favorites of the year. Why three? Because that is what I want to do that's why. Honorable mentions go to: A Quiet Place Part 2, Titane, Wrong Turn, Candyman, False Positive, Werewolves Within, The Night House, VHS 94, Gaia, and The Vigil.

Best of Horror For 2021: Fear Street Trilogy

The Fear Street Trilogy that was released on Netflix in July caught a lot of us off guard. Bringing the classic R.L. Stine books to life, while also exploring three different time periods was a genius idea, and the way director Leigh Janiak was able to weave a cohesive story through all three while giving each film its own due was very impressive. The standout here is Part Two: 1978, which features a brilliant performance by Sadie Sink, and one of the most heartbreaking endings to a horror film this year. The wildness that followed in Part Three: 1666 and preceded it in Part One: 1994 made this one of the best trilogies in recent memory. More, please!

Best Of Horror For 2021: There's Someone Inside Your House

Another Netflix horror entry, There's Someone Inside Your House is the slasher of the year, and has really stuck with me after watching it a few times. Brutal and clever, this throwback to the late 90's/early 2000's slasher films, the ensemble cast is all great, the 3D printing for the masks the killer wears is a neat set-up, and did I mention it is brutal? Sure, the twist of who the killer is can be seen coming from a mile away, but you are having so much fun watching, it doesn't matter. Can't wait to see more from director Patrick Brice.

Best In Horror For 2021: Malignant

I knew the second the credits rolled on Malignant that it would be my favorite horror film of the year. James Wan returns to horror with a film unrestrained and bonkers in both tone and execution. This is James Wan's love letter to 80's slashers and giallo. The story of a mother-to-be (Annabelle Wallis) who begins to experience murders by a killer named Gabriel, taking revenge on those who have wronged him. That is all you need to know if you have not seen it. From there, we are taken on a hell of a ride by Wan, which culminates in one of the craziest last 30 minutes to a film this year. I hope we don't have to wait much longer for Wan's next horror film.

Agree with the picks? Think I am way off base? Give us your horror picks for 2021 down below, or hit me up on Twitter to discuss!