Now You See Me: Now You Don't – First Trailer, Poster, Images Released

Lionsgate has released the first trailer, poster, and four images from Now You See Me: Now You Don't, which will be released on November 14, 2025.

The Now You See Me series is one of those weird franchises that feels like it came out of nowhere. The first two movies weren't exactly smash hits, both critically and commercially, but they did well enough, and they are the kind of guilty pleasure movies you go and watch when you really need a break and want to turn your brain off. That's not an insult against the movies, either. We all need escapism, and what is better than a movie about magicians who moonlight as criminals? This is also another one of those movies where the cast and their chemistry are doing a lot of the heavy lifting, so it's good to see them bring back almost everyone in this third film. It appears we mostly ignore the events of the second film, or at least the existence of Lizzy Caplan's character. We saw the first trailer for the third film, titled Now You See Me: Now You Don't, because someone needed to do that title, or what is the bloody point, and now they have released what appears to be a similar trailer today. We also got a poster that shows off the new and old cast members as well.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Four Horsemen return along with a new generation of illusionists performing mind-melding twists, turns, surprises, and magic unlike anything ever captured on film.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Uncharted, Zombieland) the next installment of the Now You See Me franchise stars Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, with Rosamund Pike, and Morgan Freeman. Now You See Me: Now You Don't will be released in theaters on November 14, 2025.

