Bill & Ted Face the Music Brings Old Friends, New Faces [Trailer]

If there was ever a time the world needed heroes in 2020 during these uncertain times, Bill and Ted are looking to be "excellent" to the world, at least one more time. Orion Pictures dropped the official trailer for the duo's third outing in Bill & Ted Face the Music. The trailer shows a lot more than the teaser from the Step Brothers-type scenario where Ted's father (Hal Landon Jr) tells the two to get a job after performing the music awkwardly at a wedding. The double couples therapy with Dr. Wood (Jillian Bell) wasn't expecting to treat Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted's (Keanu Reeves) relationships with their wives Princess Joanna (Jayma Mayes) and Princess Elizabeth (Erinn Hayes).

We are also introduced to Kelly (Kristen Schaal), who brings the duo to the council to remind them how far the Wyld Stallyns fell. We also get a glimpse of Kid Cudi in concert and Death (William Sadler) apparently a shell of his former self since being bested by Bill and Ted 19 years ago in Bogus Journey (1991). Most importantly, we finally get to see their daughters Thea Preston (Samara Weaving) and Billie Logan (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and how much like their fathers they are. The new poster has them flanking the duo with the iconic phone booth time machine. It seems like they will be making a similar journey like the original 1989's Excellent Adventure, where they recruit historical figures in the past to "join" their band.

Directed by Dean Parisot and written by creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the film also stars Beck Bennett, Holland Taylor, Amy Stoch, and Anthony Carrigan. Bill & Ted Face the Music will hit theaters and PVOD on September 1st.

A visitor from the future tells best friends Bill and Ted that one of their songs can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe.