Bill & Ted Star Keanu Reeves Won't Bait "Neo vs John Wick" on Colbert

You have to feel for Keanu Reeves sometimes. The actor found great success as Ted in the Bill & Ted franchise but got typecast as an aloof and goofy surfer. Since his iconic turns in The Matrix (1999) and John Wick (2014), Reeves ironically can't bring anyone to focus on the film he's currently promoting as his status as a mega action star. Appearing via video conference along with his Bill & Ted co-star Alex Winter to promote their latest in Face the Music on The Late Show, host Stephen Colbert pestered Reeves on who would win in a fight between Neo and John Wick? The actor offered the most "Keanu" answer he could.

Keanu Reeves Gives Bill & Ted Answer about Neo and John Wick fight

"Well, No. 1, they wouldn't fight," Reeves said. Even if Neo were to hit Wick's dog in an accident, the actor theorized Neo would just use his God-like Matrix powers to resuscitate the dog before joining Wick's fight against organized crime. Pressed further, Reeves doubled down. "No! No. They wouldn't fight," he said. "But maybe John Wick would try and help Thomas Anderson out in the real world. Maybe against the machines." Anderson worked at the corporate level before moonlighting as the hacker alias Neo in The Matrix.

Colbert conceded accepted the response as "canon." Reeves conferenced into the show from Berlin where he's filming Matrix 4. His return marks another to a beloved franchise marking his 17-year absence since The Matrix: Revolutions (2003). It was 29 years since Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991) was released. The upcoming release of Face the Music is among the first wave of films in the wake of major theater reopenings across the country led by Unhinged and Tenet. Directed by Dean Parisot and written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the Orion film also stars Brigette-Lundy Paine, Samara Weaving, William Sadler, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Kristen Schaal, and Hal Landon Jr. Bill & Ted Face the Music comes to theatres and Digital on August 28. You can check the video below.