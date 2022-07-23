Black Adam: Brutal Preview in Dwayne Johnson as DC Anti-Hero & JSA

Warner Bros and DC offered their latest update for the upcoming Dwayne Johnson-starred anti-hero Black Adam at San Diego Comic-Con. The clip featured highlights the title character's regrets in his powers as the suffering his character had to endure on his path to power exclaiming that he is "born out of rage." The clip then follows up with Black Adam taking on two fighter jets and Pierce Brosnan's Dr. Fate teleporting in place offering sagely advice unmasked and in full costume.

"Black Adam, you believe you're not worthy," Fate begins. "There are two paths. You can be the destroyer of this world or you can be its savior." Among the other highlights featured, we also see more of the Justice Society of America (JSA) taking shape with Sarah Shahi's Isis, Noah Centineo's Atom Smasher, and Aldis Hodge's Hawkman. The latter tries to attack Adam with his signature mace before the trailer closes out with Black Adam's counterattack and in his voiceover saying, "The world needed a hero. Instead, it got me." The character was created in 1945 by Otto Binder and C. C. Beck for Fawcett Comics in "The Marvel Family" #1. Black Adam was revived as a recurring character in DC Comics after acquiring the Fawcett characters in 1973. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani, Black Adam also stars Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui. The film comes to theaters on October 21st.

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.