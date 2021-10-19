Pierce Brosnan "Elevates" Black Adam Film According to Hiram Garcia

The fact that a Black Adam film is officially something tangible is exciting in its own right, but knowing Pierce Brosnan will step into the role of Doctor Fate deserves an entirely separate celebration.

It's been noted the Black Adam recently wrapped filming and has moved into the post-production phase for the film. So the wait time isn't nearly as grueling as Dwayne Johnson's decade-long pursuit of this live-action experience – with a great overall ensemble. Aside from Johnson, who will be playing the titular character, we have Brosnan as the Justice Society of America fan-favorite Doctor Fate (Kent Nelson), who is described as being "A member of the JSA and the son of an archeologist who learned sorcery and was given the magical Helmet of Fate."

In a new interview shared over at The Illuminerdi, Black Adam producer and longtime Johnson collaborator Hiram Garcia opened up about what Brosnan brings to the film's final product. Garcia divulged, "When you're looking at Pierce Brosnan, who is an OG as, as best as you could describe it, he just blows you away. From the moment he comes on, on set, he just elevates everything up. He just is so charming."

Garcia later elaborates on the character and actor, noting, "Doctor Fate is such a special character, and he is, in essence, he and Hawkman are the elder statesman in a universe like this," Garcia adds, "They've been around for a very long time. They both have fascinating histories. Pierce was able to tap into that weight, that poise that comes with millennia of wisdom as being Doctor Fate and what comes with that helmet. I think he was able to tap into that in a special way for us. And in the process, you could just feel it lift up the rest of the cast. Because anytime you had James Bond coming in and now he's stepping in, and now he's becoming, like you said, Kent Nelson, becoming Doctor Fate, it's a very cool thing."

Because of Black Adam's ability to be a real heavy hitter villain in the world of DC – this roster of heroes and introduction of Black Adam could be an explosive atmosphere that we're totally prepared for.

Black Adam is currently slated for a theatrical release on July 29, 2022.