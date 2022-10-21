Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Black Adam

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to Dwayne Johnson's big entry into the DC Universe, Black Adam. The score is from composer Lorne Balfe and is spread across three black and yellow 180-gram discs, with jacket artwork by Luke Preece. Check it out below.

Black Adam Mondo Score Release Details

"Black Adam" is the first-ever feature film to explore the story of the uncompromising DC antihero and comes to the big screen this weekend under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra with a soundtrack composed by Lorne Balfe. Balfe explained his process behind the three LP spanning score. "One way to bring the feeling of an ancient world together was to collaborate with traditional instruments from Latin America, India, Africa, and the Middle East… Further, we had a large brass section across the score to give the weight and power of the main character's past, which I balanced out with a high tempo, and more melodic sounds to give the audience that more familiar heroic feel. We also experimented a lot with a choir on this project, which contributed a unique and classical sound that ties in nicely with Black Adam's story."

No surprise release here, as Mondo has been releasing the DC soundtracks for a while now. Love that jacket image; pretty wild colors on the discs as well—a solid-looking release for sure. Black Adam is available to order right now by going here for shipping in April of 2023.