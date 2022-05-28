Black Adam Trailer Will Debut June 8th, Says Dwayne Johnson

Black Adam has DC fans excited, and Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that a full trailer for the film will debut on June 8th in an Instagram post. "Extremely productive work week of filming the final touches of BLACK ADAM⚡️. This is my second film with my director Jaume Collet-Serra. Our first collaboration was JUNGLE CRUISE, so we love taking big swings for our global audience. He always finds the heart & soul in our stories. The mana. In 2018, we agreed to make BLACK ADAM together to create a new paradigm for the antihero. Jaume said "Let's make BLACK ADAM, the DIRTY HARRY of all superheroes and some supervillains." A ruthless, unstoppable God who lives by a code to protect his family and his people. 🚨World Premiere Trailer of BLACK ADAM🚨 drops JUNE 8th 🌎⚡️"

Black Adam Looks To Be Worth The Wait So Far

"Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods—and

imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world." As someone who holds the JSA near and dear to his heart, this is maybe the DC film I am most excited for. Granted, it is hard to get excited about any of them, with the constant delays and other sticky situations they seem to get into trying to get them out, but Black Adam is such an interesting character, and with the members of JSA they are teasing being in this film, I will be there day one for sure.

Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, stars Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui. It will be released on October 21st, 2022. For now, who knows really.