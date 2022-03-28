Black Adaptation Coming From Director Gerald McMurray

Black, a comic published by Black Mask Comics in 216 by writers Kwanza Osajyefo and Tim Smith 3 and illustrators Jamal Igle and Khary Randolph, is getting a film adaptation from director Gerald McMurray (The First Purge) for Warner Bros. and Studio 8. McMurray will also write the script for the film, which will be produced by Jeff Robinov and John Graham for Studio 8, alongside Black Mask Studio's Matteo Pizzolo, with Osajyefo and Smith co-producing, and Black Mask's Brett Gurewitz serving as exec producer. The news was revealed by Deadline.

Black Could Be A Gamechanger

"The comic introduced in 2016 by Black Mask Studios hails from writers Kwanza Osajyefo and Tim Smith 3 and illustrators Jamal Igle and Khary Randolph, examining a world in which Black people alone have superpowers. The upcoming film will center on a young man who discovers his powers after surviving a violent crime, soon finding himself in the middle of a war over the future of humanity, in a world in which a secret society seeks to control the empowered and their abilities." I am surprised Universal and Blumhouse were not all over this one, maybe they were, but it seems right up their alley for a release.

The comic itself is a fantastic read and touches on so many different subjects and issues that one hopes any adaptation would stick with and not try to leave anything out. this could be an important film and one that everyone should be excited to see made. Black having McMurray steering the ship is great as well, The First Purge was one of the better entries in the series, and it will be exciting to see what he does with the material. More on this one as we find it out, of course, from casting to when production begins.