Black Mask Is Scolded By Leviathan in Exclusive Catwoman: Hunted Clip

When does the hunter become the hunted? In this case, it's when Selina Kyle (Elizabeth Gillies) steals the "Cat's Eye" emerald and ruffles the feathers of Leviathan in the soon-to-be-released Catwoman: Hunted. Everyone's favorite felonious feline takes action, adventure, and theft to new heights – and in this entrancing anime-style feature-length animated movie. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the feature-length, anime-style film arrives on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and Digital on February 8, 2022. Catwoman's attempt to steal a priceless jewel puts her squarely in the crosshairs of both a powerful consortium of villains and the ever-resourceful Interpol, not to mention Batwoman (Stephanie Beatriz) and members of Interpol Julia Pennyworth (Laura Cohen) and King Faraday (Jonathan Frakes). Will it be enough to contain the sultry Queen of fo Gotham's underworld? We wouldn't have much of a movie if it were, now would we?

Just ahead of the curve or good friends down at WB Home Entertainment sends along with this exclusive clip. It's a meeting of Leviathan … and features the voices of Leviathan leader Barbara Minerva and an apologetic Black Mask voiced by Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place, Barry) and Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul), respectively. As you can see, Black Mask is getting called out for bringing Selina to the costume party, where she steals the "Cat's Eye Emerald" and sets the story in motion. Notice the superhero cosplay going on in the background.

Batwoman later informs Selina, "Congratulations, Selina, you just became Leviathan's No. 1 target." Those targeting Catwoman include wave after wave of assassins, ninjas, and Super-Villains – from Tobias Whale (David Keith), Cheshire (Kelly Hu) to Solomon Grundy (Steve Blum), Talia al Ghul and Nosferata (Zehra Fazel), and Cheetah (Kirby Howell-Baptiste).

Written by Young Justice scribe Greg Weisman and Directed by Shinsuke Terasawa Catwoman: Hunted comes to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and Digital on February 8, 2022.