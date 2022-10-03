Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ryan Coogler On Keeping Namor Weird

We got the new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever today, and we're coming up to the final month before the movie comes out. As the release day approaches, we'll learn more about the film; one thing we got from the trailer is that Namor will be just as weird in the movie as he is in the comics. Director Ryan Coogler spoke to Entertainment Weekly, and he said that you need to embrace all of the weirdness of this character and genre to make it fun.

"I think with making these types of movies, you've got to lean into the weird stuff, or you risk missing what makes it fun," Coogler says with a smile. "He's got really unique features and things that don't necessarily go together. He can breathe underwater, obviously, but he's got these little wings on his ankles. He's got pointy ears and walks around in his underwear. It's all fun, man."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Cast, Summary, Release Date

Cast: Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Florence Kasumba (Ayo), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams), Michaela Coel (Aneka), Mabel Cadena (Namora), Alex Livinalli (Attuma), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Martin Freeman (Everett Ross), Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda).

In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters on November 11, 2022.