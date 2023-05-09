Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – 6 New Character Posters Released Paramount Pictures has released six new character posters for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. It will be released in theaters on June 9th.

In terms of movies with big giant question marks hanging over them, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts might be the biggest. While many of the films in this franchise did very well despite getting critically mauled, the first one that finally clicked with critics, Bumblebee, didn't click with audiences. Or it was released at the wrong time and got buried at the box office. Or if it was another victim of the brain rot that was the mentality behind the 2018/2019 box office. Regardless, that $408 million worldwide seemed to make Paramount nervous, and it has taken until now to see another entry in this franchise. COVID delays also played a part in that. In any case, June is a very packed month, so if Paramount wants this movie to make an impact beyond its opening weekend, then it will have to push it hard. That is probably why we just got another round of character posters, six to be exact, showing off all of the robots that will be on the big screen next month. Yesterday, we also got a clip showing a tense standoff between the Maximals and Autobots.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Summary, Release Date, Cast List

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new breed of Transformer – the Maximals – to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres on June 9, 2023.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts also stars Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, and Cristo Fernández.