Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Women Of Wakanda Take Front & Center

So, this is a reminder to people looking to stay spoiler-free on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The first reactions are out on Twitter, and the TV spots are where Marvel will sometimes reveal quite a bit of footage for the movie in the final weeks before the release of the film. So, if you don't want to know anything else about the movie, now might be the time to start muting some hashtags and keywords. As for the rest of us who are willing to roll the dice, let's take a look at this new TV spot that focuses a lot on the Women of Wakanda.

It's been pretty obvious since day one that the women of Wakanda were going to be the focus of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but it's still really awesome to see some new footage of the suit and some new footage of Riri. Her suit is not what you would expect, it looks quite bulky, but that probably means it packs one hell of a punch. Also, more Namor footage. He still looks utterly ridiculous in the best possible way [because Namor is ridiculous character, this is not an insult].

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Cast, Summary, Release Date

Cast: Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Florence Kasumba (Ayo), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams), Michaela Coel (Aneka), Mabel Cadena (Namora), Alex Livinalli (Attuma), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Martin Freeman (Everett Ross), Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda).

In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters on November 11, 2022.