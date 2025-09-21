Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: a nightmare on elm street, Black Phone 2

Black Phone 2: TV Spot Continues To Have Nightmare On Elm Street Vibes

Universal released a new TV spot for Black Phone 2, and much like the second trailer, it has some serious A Nightmare on Elm Street vibes.

Article Summary Universal unveils a new TV spot for Black Phone 2, amplifying the film's chilling horror elements.

The sequel leans into A Nightmare on Elm Street vibes, with dream sequences affecting the real world.

New footage teases heightened danger for returning characters Finn and Gwen due to psychic abilities.

Early social media reactions are positive, signaling a strong horror entry ahead of its 2025 release.

When it was first announced that we were getting a sequel to The Black Phone, people were rightfully nervous. The first film was pretty definitive with its ending so it was uncleae where a sequel could possibly go, even more so when it was confirmed that Ethan Hawke would be returning, The second trailer and now this new TV spot continues to show how Black Phone 2 is channeling Nightmare on Elm Street with its idea of dreams having the ability to impact you in the real world. This spot also seems to tease that things might get even more literal, in that the psychic abilities that Gwen and Finn have put them in real danger from malicious spirits like the Grabber. The early social media reactions for Black Phone 2 dropped yesterday, and they are trending pretty positively. This has been a banger year for horror, and a studio that isn't Warner Bros. could use a win in this genre.

Black Phone 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Four years ago, 13-year-old Finn killed his abductor and escaped, becoming the sole survivor of the Grabber. But true evil transcends death … and the phone is ringing again.

Four-time Academy Award® nominee Ethan Hawke returns to the most sinister role of his career as the Grabber seeks vengeance on Finn (Mason Thames) from beyond the grave by menacing Finn's younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw).

As Finn, now 17, struggles with life after his captivity, the headstrong 15-year-old Gwen begins receiving calls in her dreams from the black phone and seeing disturbing visions of three boys being stalked at a winter camp known as Alpine Lake.

Determined to solve the mystery and end the torment for both her and her brother, Gwen persuades Finn to visit the camp during a winter storm. There, she uncovers a shattering intersection between the Grabber and her own family's history. Together, she and Finn must confront a killer who has grown more powerful in death and more significant to them than either could imagine.

From returning visionary writer-director Scott Derrickson, Black Phone 2 is written again by Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill, based on characters created by Joe Hill. The film is produced by Jason Blum, Derrickson and Cargill. The executive producers are Joe Hill, Adam Hendricks and Ryan Turek.

The cast includes Oscar® nominee Demián Bichir (The Nun, A Better Life) as the supervisor of the camp, Arianna Rivas (A Working Man) as his niece, Miguel Mora (The Black Phone) as the brother of one of the Grabber's victims, and Jeremy Davies, returning as Finn and Gwen's father, Terrence. Other new cast members include Maev Beaty (Beau is Afraid) and Graham Abbey (Under the Banner of Heaven).

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse's horror phenomenon The Black Phone, released in 2022, received widespread critical acclaim and earned more than $160 million worldwide. Black Phone 2 will be released on October 17, 2025.

