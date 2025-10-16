Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: blade, Mia Goth

Blade: Mia Goth Says Marvel Wants "To Do It Right"

Frankenstein star Mia Goth confirms that she is still attached to Blade, and believes that "it's for the best that it's taken the time that it has. They want to do it right."

The ongoing behind-the-scenes issues for Blade might be one of the most high-profile troubled productions Marvel Studios has had yet. There have been problems with other movies, but the number of directors and writers they have gone through is eyebrow-raising, all things considered. For anyone keeping track, Mahershala Al was announced as Blade at the San Diego Comic-Con Hall H in July 2019. There have been some casting announcements that appeared to have stuck in the last six years, and one of those casting announcements was Mia Goth.

She was first announced in April 2023 when it looked like the film was about to get off the ground, but things fell apart when the strikes took place. They were far enough along in pre-production that the costumes for Blade, which was a period piece at the time, ended up at Sinners. Goth is currently doing the press rounds for Frankenstein, and one would think with the amount of major roles she's been offered in the interim years, including a role on Star Wars: Starfighter, that she might have dropped Blade, but that doesn't appear to be the case. Goth spoke to Elle and confirmed she was still attached to the project, but couldn't provide any updates on the production. She appears to be looking at all of these delays positively, saying, "It's for the best that it's taken the time that it has. They want to do it right."

We heard something similar from Kevin Feige back in July, when we learned several details about the project, including the fact that there have been three or four different scripts. Blade is the most obvious victim of the massive "quantity over quality" push Disney did in the early days of the pandemic. Feige explained, "We didn't want to simply just put a leather outfit on him and have him start killing vampires. It had to be unique, and it fell right into the time when we started pulling back and saying, 'only accept insanely great,' and it wasn't insanely great at the time. And we didn't feel like, as we often do, you can start and have a good script and make it a great script through production. We didn't feel confident that we could that on 'Blade' and didn't want to do that to Mahershala and do want to do that to us." James Gunn has also gone on the record about how he won't let projects move forward if there isn't a strong script. Putting writing and story first is always the right call; it's just a shame that Blade had to do all of this in the public eye.

The Many Failed Attempts At Blade

Blade has been a troubled production, and that is being generous. It's somehow the movie that Marvel has the hardest time wrapping its head around, despite it being a known property that worked two and a half times [yes, the third movie was bad, but it was still greenlit and got made, so it sort of counts]. They have a big name attached as the star and got to announce the casting in front of fans at Comic-Con, but the project kept stumbling over and over again. Whenever it seemed like the film was about to get going, something would come along and delay it again.

By October 2024, we hadn't heard anything about the movie in a while, and Marvel had sidestepped mentioning the project at both San Diego Comic-Con and D23. It wasn't surprising when the film was removed from the schedule with no further details. In November 2024, Marvel confirmed they haven't given up on the project yet. In July 2025, Kevin Feige stated that the film was part of the quantity-over-quality push for content during the pandemic years and that the project would not move forward without a strong script. However, he did confirm that the version they have landed on as of mid-2025 would take place in the modern day. Mahershala Al and Mia Goth remain attached to the project as Blade and Lilith, respectively.

