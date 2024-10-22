Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: blade, Predator: Badlands

Blade Removed From The Schedule, Predator: Badlands Dated Nov 2025

Disney has officially removed Blade from the release schedule, but Predator: Badlands has already filled the November 2025 release date.

Disney has shifted release dates again, and one of them is unsurprising, to say the least. Blade has been a troubled production, and that is being generous. It's somehow the movie that Marvel is having the hardest time wrapping its head around despite it being a known property that worked two and a half times [yes, the third movie was bad, but it was still greenlit and got made, so it sort of counts]. They have a big name attached as the star and got to announce the casting in front of fans at Comic-Con, but the project kept stumbling over and over again. Whenever it seemed like the film was about to get going, something would come along and delay it again. We hadn't heard anything about the movie for a while, and with a release date just over a year away and no news on production, Disney announcing that they are removing Blade from the schedule is not surprising. The film doesn't have a new release date at the moment.

Now that Blade has been removed from the schedule, that has left a spot vacant, and they decided to fill it with something you might not expect. Prey, released on Hulu in August 2022, was a critical and commercial hit for the platform. It was one of those movies where everyone was unhappy the film didn't get a theatrical release. So Disney and 20th Century are doubling down on the Predator franchise and returning it to theaters. Predator: Badlands, directed by Dan Trachtenberg from a screenplay by Patrick Aison and Trachtenberg, both returning from Prey, has taken the November 7, 2025 release date. Predator: Badlandsstars Elle Fanning, but we don't have any other details now. Disney has also dated three new Marvel movies in 2028, which is weird. We thought they were moving away from three releases a year, but here we are. The interesting thing is they are avoiding the summer months, opting instead for February, May, and November releases.

