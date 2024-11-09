Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: blade

Marvel Studios Claims They Haven't Given Up On Blade [Yet]

Kevin Feige is currently at D23 Brasil and confirmed that Marvel remains "committed" to Blade following its removal from the schedule last month.

Blade faces ongoing production struggles at Marvel Studios.

Feige reassures fans that Blade will join the MCU, hinting at potential future developments.

Despite casting Mahershala Ali, Blade's production has faced numerous delays and hurdles.

Despite the many trials and tribulations of bringing a character that has worked in theaters at least twice and is partially responsible for kicking off the superhero boom we live in today, Blade remains one of the most troubled productions at Marvel Studios. Since the film was removed from the schedule last month after many delays and false starts, fans were worried that this would be the end of the movie ever coming to be. However, Marvel Megaboss Kevin Feige is currently as D23 Brasil (via omelete and translation from Portuguese) and reaffirmed that Marvel remains "committed" to Blade and star Mahershala Ali's version of the character.

"We're committed to Blade. We love the character, we love Mahershala's version of him. And rest assured, whenever we change direction with a project, or are still trying to figure out how it fits into our schedule, we let the public know. You're updated on what's going on," Feige commented. "But I can say that the character will make it to the MCU."

The Many Failed Attempts At Blade

Blade has been a troubled production, and that is being generous. It's somehow the movie that Marvel has the hardest time wrapping its head around despite it being a known property that worked two and a half times [yes, the third movie was bad, but it was still greenlit and got made, so it sort of counts]. They have a big name attached as the star and got to announce the casting in front of fans at Comic-Con, but the project kept stumbling over and over again. Whenever it seemed like the film was about to get going, something would come along and delay it again. By October 2024, we hadn't heard anything about the movie in a while, and Marvel had sidestepped mentioning the project at both San Diego Comic-Con and D23. It wasn't surprising when the film was removed from the schedule with no further details.

