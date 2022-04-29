Blake Lively To Direct Adaptation Of Bryan Lee O'Malleys Seconds

Blake Lively will make her feature-length directorial debut with an adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novel Seconds. Along for the ride is Edgar Wright, who adapted the novel for the screenplay and will produce alongside Marc Platt. Wright of course directed the big-screen version of O'Malley's Scott Pilgrim Vs The World. Lively previously saw acclaim for directing the music video for Taylor Swift song "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" in 2021. Deadline had the news.

Blake Lively Is An Interesting Choice

"Katie's got it pretty good. She's a talented young chef, she runs a successful restaurant, and she has big plans to open an even better one. Then, all at once, progress on the new location bogs down, her charming ex-boyfriend pops up, her fling with another chef goes sour, and her best waitress gets badly hurt. And just like that, Katie's life goes from pretty good to not so much. What she needs is a second chance. Everybody deserves one, after all—but they don't come easy. Luckily for Katie, a mysterious girl appears in the middle of the night with simple instructions for a do-it-yourself do-over:

1. Write your mistake

2. Ingest one mushroom

3. Go to sleep

4. Wake anew

And just like that, all the bad stuff never happened, and Katie is given another chance to get things right. She's also got a dresser drawer full of magical mushrooms—and an irresistible urge to make her life not just good, but perfect. Too bad it's against the rules. But Katie doesn't care about the rules—and she's about to discover the unintended consequences of the best intentions."

Blake Lively is an interesting choice for this, though she has proven in the past have a keen eye for flashiness and shots. That Swift video is actually really well done, and that Wright is on board can only help her here. This will be one to keep an eye on.