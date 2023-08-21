Posted in: MGM, Movies | Tagged: Angel Manuel Soto, blue beetle, mgm, The Wrecking Crew

Blue Beetle Director Ángel Manuel Soto Tapped For The Wrecking Crew

Blue Beetle director Ángel Manuel Soto has been tapped to direct The Wrecking Crew for MGM.

The Monday after a solid release weekend for a director usually brings good things, and it is no different for Blue Beetle director Ángel Manuel Soto. Blue Beetle is coming off a solid $45 million worldwide debut with good critical and commercial buzz that could keep this film in the top three for the next couple of weeks. Just because the opening weekend wasn't huge doesn't mean this thing won't have legs, and it seems that some studios have faith that Soto can make another hit. According to The Wrap, MGM has tapped Solo to direct The Wrecking Crew from a script written by Jonathan Topper, with Topper's deal secured before the WGA went on strike back in May.

At the moment, we don't have any other details about The Wrecking Crew, but it sounds like there was a bidding war which is always a good sign, and MGM was the one who came out on top. The Wrap says the little we know about the plot is being described to their sources as "a buddy action comedy." As for stars, we don't have anything for that because SAG-AFTRA is still on strike. However, the names being floated around before the strike were Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa. At the moment, there can't be any more movement on this one until the studios rightfully start paying the actors and the writers fair wages. We're starting to approach the point where if productions don't get off the ground, there will be a massive gap in the schedule, much like there was with COVID. Unlike COVID, which was unavoidable but got worse due to mismanagement of leadership, this strike could have been avoided or ended already if the studios negotiated to pay the people who make our films and television shows fairly.

Blue Beetle: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Only in Theaters August 18 From Warner Bros. Pictures comes the feature film Blue Beetle, marking the DC Super Hero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

Starring alongside Maridueña ("Cobra Kai") are Adriana Barraza ("Rambo: Last Blood," "Thor"), Damían Alcázar ("Narcos," "Narcos: Mexico"), Elpidia Carrillo ("Mayans M.C.," the "Predator" films), Bruna Marquezine ("Maldivas," "God Save the King"), Raoul Max Trujillo (the "Sicario" films, "Mayans M.C."), with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon ("Monarch," "Dead Man Walking"), and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories," "Hocus Pocus 2") and Harvey Guillén ("What We Do in the Shadows"). Soto ("Charm City Kings," "The Farm") directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer ("Miss Bala"), based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers. A Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation, a Safran Company Production, Blue Beetle soars into theaters only internationally beginning August 2023 and in North America August 18, 2023. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

